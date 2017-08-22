Larry Fitzgerald thinks ex-teammate Anquan Boldin should be in Hall of Fame

Greatness recognizes greatness, and that’s exactly what Larry Fitzgerald is doing with former teammate Anquan Boldin.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was asked if he thinks that Boldin, who announced his retirement earlier this week after 14 seasons in the NFL, belongs in the Hall of Fame.

“I believe so,” replied Fitzgerald, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Every place he’s gone, I feel like he’s been the best receiver on that team. He’s led by example off the field. He’s done it the right way.”

Boldin, who was teammates with Fitzgerald on the Cardinals for six seasons from 2004 to 2009, finishes his career with 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 104 touchdowns. He was also selected to three Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens.

A Canton enshrinement might not matter much to Boldin when you consider the reasons he gave for retiring, but he probably has a strong case either way.