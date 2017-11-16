Report: Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals close on 1-year extension

Larry Fitzgerald may not be ready to call it a career just yet.

Pro Football Talk reported on Thursday that the Arizona Cardinals and Fitzgerald are close to a one-year contract extension that would run through 2018.

Much like Carson Palmer, Fitzgerald has been contemplating retirement for a few years. Even though he’s 34 and has been in the league since 2004, he’s still been a bright spot for the Cardinals. He’s posted consecutive 100-plus reception, 1,000-yard seasons.

This season Fitzgerald has 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns while catching passes from Palmer and Drew Stanton.