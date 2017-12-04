Larry Fitzgerald disagrees with Rob Gronkowski suspension

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drew a one-game suspension on Monday for a cheap shot against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, and at least one fellow Pro Bowler disagrees with the decision

During his usual Monday night appearance on Westwood One Radio, Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald commented on Gronkowski’s punishment.

“I don’t particularly like the suspension,” said Fitzgerald. “I don’t like when the actions of one player affects his team. Taking him off the field for a complete game is going to really hurt the Patriots.

“I thought he definitely should have been fined heavily,” the veteran wideout continued. “Those kind of plays really don’t have a place in our game. I think the NFL has done a great job of emphasizing that over the last few years. I don’t agree with the one game suspension though.”

Gronkowski was suspended for a dirty after-the-play hit on Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White that wound up concussing him.

What the hell are you doing, Gronk? pic.twitter.com/mZTgJA62eU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 3, 2017

The one-game ban will be costly for both Gronkowski and the Patriots as a whole in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. Now we’re seeing the decision to suspend him generate some difference of opinion (even though the consensus seems to be that it was an undeniable cheap shot by Gronkowski).