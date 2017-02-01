Larry Fitzgerald playing in 2017 could mean Carson Palmer will too

Larry Fitzgerald confirmed on Wednesday that he will return next season, which could mean good news about his quarterback.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver told ESPN’s Jim Trotter that he would be back. Soon the team announced the news on their website, while Fitzgerald tweeted the following:

Now that Fitzgerald is back for the final year of his contract, questions linger about Carson Palmer: Will the 37-year-old quarterback retire or return?

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport believes Fitzgerald returning could be a sign that Palmer will as well.

Those who know them well say Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald are tied at the hip. With Fitz returning, good sign for Carson Palmer, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2017

Fitzgerald told the Cardinals’ official site that he will not try to lobby Palmer to return.

“As a friend, it’s best to let him make his own decision,” Fitzgerald said.

Palmer passed for 4,233 yards and 26 touchdowns last season for the 7-8-1 Cardinals. He helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game in the 2015 season.