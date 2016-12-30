Larry Fitzgerald plans to emulate Tim Duncan when announcing retirement

If Larry Fitzgerald does indeed call it a career at the end of the 2016 season, don’t expect a lot of fanfare about it.

The Arizona Cardinals receiver said Thursday that he won’t be announcing his plans ahead of time, stating that he’s looking to have a more Tim Duncan-style retirement announcement.

Larry Fitzgerald says he'll never give a retirement announcement ahead of time: "That’s not how I’m wired. Tim Duncan is more my speed." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 29, 2016

Does Fitzgerald have his mind made up? It’s impossible to tell. He’s not giving us much information and has been evasive when the topic has come up while answering questions. The 33-year-old is still playing at a high level, tallying 102 receptions for 980 yards and five touchdowns this season.