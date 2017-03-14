Latavius Murray visiting with Vikings

The Eddie Lacy domino falling has created a ripple effect among free agent running backs.

Lacy on Tuesday signed with the Seattle Seahawks, which apparently has led to a change for Latavius Murray.

The former Oakland Raider changed his free agent visit schedule according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and will now visit the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

The Vikings need some help at running back with both Adrian Peterson and Matt Asiata becoming free agents. They still have Jerick McKinnon on the roster but a guy like Murray could be appealing.

Murray has rushed for 20 touchdowns in three seasons with Oakland, including 12 last year. His four yards per carry the past two seasons does leave a little to be desired, but he could be a good fit for the Vikings.

Murray has also met with the Jaguars.