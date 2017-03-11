Report: Latavius Murray will visit with Jaguars, Seahawks

Latavius Murray is attracting interest from coast to coast.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday that the free agent running back will be visiting with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in addition to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

Murray, 27, rushed for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions for 264 yards as an Oakland Raider in 2016. The Jaguars relied on the woefully uninspiring backfield duo of TJ Yeldon and Chris Ivory last season, so it makes sense that they are in the market for a player like Murray (who was actually teammates with Jags quarterback Blake Bortles in college at UCF), despite the money they have already spent elsewhere.

As for the Seahawks, their scheduled visit with Murray (along with this prominent fellow running back) had previously been reported. Thomas Rawls and CJ Prosise both have some durability concerns, so a large workhorse-type back like Murray would be a great potential add to the Seattle ground game.