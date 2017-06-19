Lawrence Taylor pleads guilty to DUI in where he hit cop car

Lawrence Taylor reached a plea agreement in his 2016 case where he hit a police car.

In September, the former New York Giants linebacker was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Palm Beach, Fla., after hitting a motor home and then side-swiping a police cruiser.

TMZ Sports says Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI causing injury to property or person. In exchange, he reportedly will be on 12 months of probation and have his driver’s license suspended for nine months. But his punishments continue from there. He also has to complete 75 hours of community service, finish a DUI education program, avoid drugs and alcohol during his probation period, and he must install an interlock device on his car for six months.

The Hall of Famer has a history of substance abuse and legal problems, including paying a minor for sex and being involved in a domestic incident with his wife that led to her arrest.

Photo: By Shawn Collins – Lawrence Taylor and Missy Ward, CC BY 2.0