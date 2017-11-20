Lawyer representing Uber driver insists Jameis Winston was only one in car

The attorney representing the woman who has accused Jameis Winston of sexually assaulting her during an Uber ride is quite familiar with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, as he also represented the woman who says Winston raped her back in 2012 at Florida State. And on Sunday, the lawyer came out firing.

John Clune, who represented Erica Kinsman in her lawsuit against Winston, wrote a series of tweets Sunday after Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby came to Winston’s defense. Darby, who played college ball with Winston at Florida State, says he was also in the Uber car at the time of the alleged incident. Clune insists that is a lie.

And to be clear, no one else was in the car besides Mr. Winston and if anyone is “confused”, it isn’t the Uber driver. Mr. Winston's friend from his FSU days is just making things worse by inserting himself into this. — John Clune (@CluneEsq) November 19, 2017

We have asked the NFL this morning to investigate Mr. Darby and are demanding the he immediately turn his phone over to the NFL so the GPS history can be forensically examined. — John Clune (@CluneEsq) November 19, 2017

Clune confirmed that he has been retained by the Uber driver, though he did not say if the woman would be pressing charges or filing a lawsuit. The attorney said the alleged victim’s only goal is to “put other women on notice of this unacceptable behavior as so many other women have recently done.”

Winston has vehemently denied that anything inappropriate happened during the Uber ride, and Darby said he was in the back seat with Winston at the time the driver claims a man grabbed her without consent. There have been differing accounts of how many people were in the car, with the driver saying it was only her and Winston and that Winston was in the passenger seat.

The incident is currently being investigated by the NFL. As of now, the Uber driver has not gone to police.