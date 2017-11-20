pixel 1
header
Monday, November 20, 2017

Lawyer representing Uber driver insists Jameis Winston was only one in car

November 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jameis Winston

The attorney representing the woman who has accused Jameis Winston of sexually assaulting her during an Uber ride is quite familiar with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, as he also represented the woman who says Winston raped her back in 2012 at Florida State. And on Sunday, the lawyer came out firing.

John Clune, who represented Erica Kinsman in her lawsuit against Winston, wrote a series of tweets Sunday after Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby came to Winston’s defense. Darby, who played college ball with Winston at Florida State, says he was also in the Uber car at the time of the alleged incident. Clune insists that is a lie.

Clune confirmed that he has been retained by the Uber driver, though he did not say if the woman would be pressing charges or filing a lawsuit. The attorney said the alleged victim’s only goal is to “put other women on notice of this unacceptable behavior as so many other women have recently done.”

Winston has vehemently denied that anything inappropriate happened during the Uber ride, and Darby said he was in the back seat with Winston at the time the driver claims a man grabbed her without consent. There have been differing accounts of how many people were in the car, with the driver saying it was only her and Winston and that Winston was in the passenger seat.

The incident is currently being investigated by the NFL. As of now, the Uber driver has not gone to police.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus