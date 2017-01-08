LeBron James thinks he lacks the patience to be a head coach

Every time LeBron James finds himself sitting out or in a huddle, people joke about how he’s taking matters into his own hands and usurping the actual coach.

That doesn’t mean James wants to be a head coach More specifically, he thinks he wouldn’t be a good one.

“No. No, no. I don’t have the patience,” James said Sunday, via Chris Walder of theScore. “I can’t even coach my own son’s team, so I know I couldn’t coach some guys that I don’t know. Can’t do it.”

Those who have coached James feel similarly. Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who was an assistant while James was with Miami, thinks James isn’t cut out to be a coach because he demands such perfection that nobody would be able to live up to his standards.

James has already said that his real post-playing ambitions lie higher than coaching. His self-assessment of his coaching skills is probably correct.