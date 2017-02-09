LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long will not go to White House

When all is said and done, the New England Patriots may be left with no one to bring to Washington, D.C., to be honored for winning the Super Bowl.

Running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive lineman Chris Long both revealed on Thursday that they have no intention of visiting the White House.

"I will NOT be going to the White House. I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that." –@LG_Blount — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 9, 2017

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017

Blount and Long became the fourth and fifth Patriots players who say they have no plans to meet Donald Trump, and you can expect more to follow. Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett are also staying home, and Bennett explained his decision before the Super Bowl. Another Pats star says he will skip the trip to the nation’s capital, but he didn’t go in 2015, either.