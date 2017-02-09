Ad Unit
Thursday, February 9, 2017

LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long will not go to White House

February 9, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

LeGarrette Blount Tom Brady

When all is said and done, the New England Patriots may be left with no one to bring to Washington, D.C., to be honored for winning the Super Bowl.

Running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive lineman Chris Long both revealed on Thursday that they have no intention of visiting the White House.

Blount and Long became the fourth and fifth Patriots players who say they have no plans to meet Donald Trump, and you can expect more to follow. Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett are also staying home, and Bennett explained his decision before the Super Bowl. Another Pats star says he will skip the trip to the nation’s capital, but he didn’t go in 2015, either.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus