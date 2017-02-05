LeGarrette Blount costs Patriots with lost fumble

LeGarrette Blount’s first lost fumble since Week 2 of the season came at the worst time.

Blount lost a fumble on a first down rush early in the second quarter of the Super Bowl when the Patriots were in Falcons territory:

The ball was stripped by Deion Jones, who also stuff Blount on 3rd and 1 in the first quarter to force a New England punt.

As if turning the ball over in Atlanta territory wasn’t bad enough, the Falcons turned the fumble into a touchdown as they drove down the field and scored to go up 7-0.

Atlanta moved the ball 71 yards in five plays with all the yards being gained by Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman.