LeGarrette Blount costs Patriots with lost fumble
LeGarrette Blount’s first lost fumble since Week 2 of the season came at the worst time.
Blount lost a fumble on a first down rush early in the second quarter of the Super Bowl when the Patriots were in Falcons territory:
LeGarrette Blount fumble. pic.twitter.com/zRJIJxWTeR
— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) February 6, 2017
The ball was stripped by Deion Jones, who also stuff Blount on 3rd and 1 in the first quarter to force a New England punt.
As if turning the ball over in Atlanta territory wasn’t bad enough, the Falcons turned the fumble into a touchdown as they drove down the field and scored to go up 7-0.
Atlanta moved the ball 71 yards in five plays with all the yards being gained by Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman.