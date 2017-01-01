LeGarrette Blount: Ndamukong Suh is a ‘dirty player,’ teammates don’t like him

Ndamukong Suh was apparently up to some of his old tricks on Sunday, and New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount lambasted the star defensive lineman for it after the game.

Following the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins, Blount was asked about a minor scuffle he got into with Suh. Blount was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for retaliating when Suh shoved him as Blount was getting up off the ground.

LeGarrette Blount went off on Ndamukong Suh being a dirty player to WBZ after the game: pic.twitter.com/wpM3550lPx — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 1, 2017

Earlier in the game, Suh threw a cheap shot at a Patriots offensive lineman when he jumped offsides.

Ndamukong Suh doing Ndamukong Suh type of things as usual. pic.twitter.com/z46oZyXXwq — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) January 1, 2017

This isn’t the first time Suh has been accused of playing dirty, and it likely won’t be the last. He doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt because he has blatantly stomped on opponents on numerous occasions and even kicked one opposing quarterback in the groin. Blount’s assessment was pretty accurate.