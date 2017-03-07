LeGarrette Blount reportedly not expected to re-sign with Patriots

LeGarrette Blount had his best season as a pro with the New England Patriots last year, and he may have priced himself out of town because of it.

On NFL Network’s “Free Agency Frenzy” Tuesday, Michael Silver said the “expectation” is that the Patriots are not going to re-sign Blount. The 30-year-old was a tremendous value in 2017, rushing for 1,161 yards and an NFL-leading 18 rushing touchdowns while earning roughly $1 million.

Blount isn’t going to be paid like one of the top running backs in the league, but his stock will probably never be higher. The Patriots typically don’t spend more than $2 million or so on starting running backs, so he knows he needs to look elsewhere if he wants to make more than that.

While the Patriots would like to retain Blount, they have never prioritized spending on tailbacks. They’ll simply address the position in the draft or with cheaper free agents if Blount moves on. There has been some speculation that a certain superstar could take less money to sign with New England, but that seems highly unlikely.

H/T Rotoworld