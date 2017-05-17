Ad Unit
LeGarrette Blount signs with Eagles

May 17, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has finally found a home in free agency.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to sign Blount to a one-year contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $2.8 million.

Blount had a career year in 2016, rushing for 1,161 yards and an NFL-best 18 touchdowns. The Eagles were in need of a power back, as they drafted two small, athletic backs last month and are expected to release veteran Ryan Mathews this offseason.

With the Patriots having signed Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead in addition to extending James White, it’s no surprise they chose not to bring back Blount.


