LeGarrette Blount tells Tom Brady ‘you are the greatest’ (video)

LeGarrette Blount had an awesome message for Tom Brady after the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

After the Patriots came back from down 28-3 to win the Super Bowl in overtime, Blount embraced his quarterback and delivered a message. This contains a curse word, but it’s awesome:

LeGarrette Blount had a message for Belichick and Brady #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RAKnf5o2Zv — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) February 6, 2017

That point to the chest, the huge, the profanity, everything was great. And Blount is right.