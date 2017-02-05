Ad Unit
Sunday, February 5, 2017

LeGarrette Blount tells Tom Brady ‘you are the greatest’ (video)

February 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeGarrette Blount Tom Brady

LeGarrette Blount had an awesome message for Tom Brady after the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

After the Patriots came back from down 28-3 to win the Super Bowl in overtime, Blount embraced his quarterback and delivered a message. This contains a curse word, but it’s awesome:

That point to the chest, the huge, the profanity, everything was great. And Blount is right.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus