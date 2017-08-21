Report: LeGarrette Blount dealing with weight issues at Eagles camp

LeGarrette Blount apparently hasn’t had his best foot forward in Philly so far.

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reported on Monday that Blount has disappointed in Eagles training camp and has dealt with weight issues, even going so far as to question if the veteran back is a lock for the final roster.

Both @caplannfl & I suggested that Blount isn't a lock to make the roster, nothing more. He's been disappointing in practice, weight issues. https://t.co/FUFjRKm5v1 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) August 21, 2017

The 30-year-old Blount, who is officially listed at 250 pounds, signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with Philadelphia this offseason. While his bulky build is largely germane to his power running style, reports earlier this week had indeed suggested that Blount could be on the roster bubble. With how crowded the Eagles backfield is this season, not even last year’s rushing touchdowns leader may be safe if he doesn’t get his act together soon.