Leger Douzable sounds off on Twitter over Rex Ryan firing

Rex Ryan was fired on Tuesday by the Bills and it did not sit well with one member of the team’s defense.

After nearly two seasons as Buffalo’s head coach, Rex was relieved of his duties after guiding the team to a 7-8 record this season. Rex’s brother Rob was also let go. There are reports defensive players were no longer listening to the Ryan brothers, which you can read about that here. Defensive end Leger Douzable voiced his displeasure with the decision made by the front office.

Douzable is in his first season with the Bills. He also played for Rex Ryan while with the Jets. After finding out about Ryan losing his job, the 30-year-old took to his Twitter account to say the players let Ryan down. In addition to that, he said Ryan wasn’t given an opportunity to build a winner.

Makes no sense. Smh — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 27, 2016

We let Rex down as players. Smh — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 27, 2016

I'm tired of people talking about the 17 year drought REX was here for 2 of those years hard to build a winner if the coach changes every — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 27, 2016

Two years. — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 27, 2016

Modern day owner and GM, everyone thinks they can do better if that's the case work your way up from a bottom level scout or coach or shutup https://t.co/t9kCr1o8XV — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 27, 2016

You know when coaches come in they bring in their own system, and that take times for guys to learn and buy in, we were top 5 D in NY 🤔🤔 https://t.co/tFOtQwxpfu — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 27, 2016

The year before Ryan took over as head coach, the Bills were 9-7 and there was optimism Ryan would be the one to help return the franchise to the playoffs. However, less than two years into a five-year contract, Ryan is now out of a job.

Ryan has always come across as a players coach, so it’s not surprising to see him defended by one. The NFL is a results business though, and Rex did not have enough positive ones for the liking of the organization.