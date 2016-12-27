Ad Unit
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Leger Douzable sounds off on Twitter over Rex Ryan firing

December 27, 2016
by Gordon Dixon

Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan was fired on Tuesday by the Bills and it did not sit well with one member of the team’s defense.

After nearly two seasons as Buffalo’s head coach, Rex was relieved of his duties after guiding the team to a 7-8 record this season. Rex’s brother Rob was also let go. There are reports defensive players were no longer listening to the Ryan brothers, which you can read about that here. Defensive end Leger Douzable voiced his displeasure with the decision made by the front office.

Douzable is in his first season with the Bills. He also played for Rex Ryan while with the Jets. After finding out about Ryan losing his job, the 30-year-old took to his Twitter account to say the players let Ryan down. In addition to that, he said Ryan wasn’t given an opportunity to build a winner.

The year before Ryan took over as head coach, the Bills were 9-7 and there was optimism Ryan would be the one to help return the franchise to the playoffs. However, less than two years into a five-year contract, Ryan is now out of a job.

Ryan has always come across as a players coach, so it’s not surprising to see him defended by one. The NFL is a results business though, and Rex did not have enough positive ones for the liking of the organization.


