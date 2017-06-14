Leonard Floyd did not think straight for two months after concussion

Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered two concussions during his rookie season, and detailed the long road back in recovery.

Floyd’s second concussion, suffered Dec. 24, kept him in a fog until February.

“It took me two months to really feel like I was back to myself,” Floyd said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I was just at the house, relaxing, getting my mind back together. After those two months I felt back.”

Floyd described the feeling as being like an inability to think straight.

“You just don’t feel normal, you know it’s this thinking part, like you don’t think the same,” Floyd said. “I wasn’t thinking like I normally would think and then I’d be staring off in space some times instead of paying attention.”

Floyd’s first concussion was scary enough. The symptoms of his second one are downright frightening.