Leonard Fournette admits his ankle injury may nag him all season

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette is dealing with one of those injuries that is manageable, but painful.

Fournette admitted Sunday that his injured ankle is likely going to be an issue all season, and it will be a matter of rest and pain management to play through it.

“The best way for me to get it healed is to rest and I don’t have that much time,” Fournette said, via John Reid of Jacksonville.com. “I just have to keep working on getting my ankle back – that’s all. I think (Coach Doug Marrone) and running backs coach (Tyrone Wheatley) have a great plan throughout the week to keep me fresh. That’s about it.

“It’s tough, knowing that any play, any moment you can hurt it or re-hurt it again. But I stay positive. I’m around positive dudes who need me.”

Despite a week filled with injury reports and speculation about his status, Fournette ran for 111 yards Sunday on a Cleveland Browns defense that had been solid against the run. It seems that, in general, he can manage it pretty well, at least for the moment.