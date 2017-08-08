Leonard Fournette may split carries to start season

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette No. 4 overall with the intent of having him be their lead back for years to come. But for now, he may begin his career splitting carries.

WTLV’s Mike Kaye provided a full analysis of the Jaguars’ roster entering the beginning of their preseason games. He shared many of his predictions for the season, including some for the running back position.

Kaye believes that Fournette will split carries with Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon to start the season. He anticipates Ivory being the short-yardage back to start the season and Yeldon being the third-down back.

Things could obviously change as the season goes on. And if Fournette proves to be an incredible playmaker, the Jags could be tempted to feed him more carries. But for now, the Jaguars are entering the season with three talented backs and seem intent on giving all of them some playing time.