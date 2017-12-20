Leonard Fournette to play against 49ers in Week 16

Leonard Fournette missed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ blowout win over the Houston Texans last week while he nursed a quad injury, but the star running back will assume his usual position in the backfield in Week 16.

Fournette returned to practice on Wednesday, and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed that the rookie will play Sunday.

Doug Marrone on conference call: #Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (quad) will play Sunday vs. #49ers. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 20, 2017

The Jaguars are still fighting for a first-round bye in the playoffs, and they could get it if they finish with the same record as the Steelers. If that happened, Jacksonville would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Pittsburgh earlier in the year.

Fournette has proven that he was more than worthy of being drafted with the fourth overall pick this year, as he has racked up 923 rushing yards on 231 attempts and scored nine total touchdowns. He was benched for a game earlier in the season due to disciplinary reasons, but that all appears to be behind the former LSU star. Fournette will be critical to the Jags’ success in the postseason.