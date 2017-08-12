Les Snead: ‘Not any movement’ on Aaron Donald holdout

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is two weeks into a holdout, and there are no signs that it will end anytime soon.

Rams general manager Les Snead said there has been no movement on getting Donald into camp, but the team has every intention of keeping him for a long time.

“Not any movement,” Snead said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “There is hope. There’s hope that he’ll be a Ram a long time.”

Donald would have made about $8.5 million over the next two years, so he would have been significantly underpaid for being the star defensive tackle that he is. He’s been skipping team activities since pretty much the start of the offseason, and there does not appear to be any end in sight.