LeSean McCoy seemingly accused of cheating by girlfriend Delicia Cordon
LeSean McCoy has been dating an Instagram model named Delicia Cordon for several months, but it appears as though the Buffalo Bills running back may be hitting the open market again.
In one of her social media posts over the weekend, Cordon implied that she caught McCoy cheating on her with an escort — assuming the two were still dating.
#deliciacordon catches boyfriend #leseanmccoy of the buffalo bills cheating with an escort pic.twitter.com/wc00ET3zlh
— BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 2, 2017
Cordon didn’t mention McCoy by name, but the two were clearly together at one point.
This isn’t the first time McCoy’s personal life drama has made it to social media. If you remember, he got into a public spat on Twitter with the mother of his child a few years back.
H/T Bro Bible