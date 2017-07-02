LeSean McCoy seemingly accused of cheating by girlfriend Delicia Cordon

LeSean McCoy has been dating an Instagram model named Delicia Cordon for several months, but it appears as though the Buffalo Bills running back may be hitting the open market again.

In one of her social media posts over the weekend, Cordon implied that she caught McCoy cheating on her with an escort — assuming the two were still dating.

#deliciacordon catches boyfriend #leseanmccoy of the buffalo bills cheating with an escort pic.twitter.com/wc00ET3zlh — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 2, 2017

Cordon didn’t mention McCoy by name, but the two were clearly together at one point.

#Bills baller #LeSeanMcCoy is enjoying a baecation with his boo #DeliciaCordon in Costa Rica. She's a fashion designer and also #MarcusVick's (#MichaelVick's brother) baby mama. A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

This isn’t the first time McCoy’s personal life drama has made it to social media. If you remember, he got into a public spat on Twitter with the mother of his child a few years back.

H/T Bro Bible