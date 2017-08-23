LeSean McCoy seemingly responds to trade rumors

LeSean McCoy has heard his name pop up in trade rumors over the past week or so, but the star running back does not seem all that concerned about what the future holds.

McCoy seemingly addressed the trade speculation in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

So popping they just keep popping up with rumors …u can't control the future but put ya future in Gods hands and watch … WE STILL on the CHASE .. on the way to #10kchase – #12kchase big big BLUEBILLS A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

“So popping they just keep popping up with rumors … u can’t control the future but put ya future in Gods hands and watch … WE STILL on the CHASE .. on the way to #10kchase – #12kchase big big BLUEBILLS,” McCoy wrote.

With LeGarrette Blount struggling in the preseason and Ryan Mathews having been released, there has been some talk that it might make sense for McCoy to return to the Eagles. The Bills know they are nowhere close to contending for a championship, and McCoy carries a cap hit of around $9 million for the next three seasons. Getting some value in return for him before he hits the dreaded 30-year-old running back mark might make some sense.

However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday that the Bills have not entertained trade offers for McCoy and will not do so in the near future. Buffalo may have traded away one of its biggest playmakers already, but that does not mean a fire sale is forthcoming.