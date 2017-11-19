LeSean McCoy said Nathan Peterman might ‘go for five picks’

LeSean McCoy offered two potential outcomes for Nathan Peterman’s first NFL start and one of them ended up coming true.

Last week, Bills coach Sean McDermott made the decision to bench Tyrod Taylor for Sunday’s game against the Chargers and go with Nathan Peterman instead. The decision proved to be a costly one as the rookie threw five interceptions in the first half, leading to McDermott bringing Taylor back in the third quarter.

When speaking about Peterman earlier in the week on what we can expect to see from him, McCoy provided two scenarios. One was that Peterman could throw four or five touchdowns. The other was that he could throw five interceptions, which is exactly what happened.

LeSean McCoy said this on Wednesday about #Bills QB Nate Peterman… "He’s gonna throw for 4-5 touchdowns or he's gonna go for five picks? I don't know." pic.twitter.com/CQ86527TdP — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 19, 2017

After Buffalo’s 54-24 defeat to Los Angeles, McDermott said he would determine during the upcoming week who would start the team’s next game against Kansas City. With McDermott you never know, so we will have to wait and see but it would have to be considered a surprise if Peterman gets the start for the second week in a row.

H/T For The Win