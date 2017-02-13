Ad Unit
LeSean McCoy calls out website for leaving him out of top 101 players list

February 13, 2017
by Grey Papke

LeSean McCoy is angry with nerds.

NFL analytics site ProFootballFocus recently released a stats-based list of the top 101 players of 2016, and the Buffalo Bills running back was excluded.

McCoy had a word for the site about that.

McCoy had over 1,500 all-purpose yards and scored 14 touchdowns in 2016, but PFF’s list takes into account all aspects of football. As the site explained in a separate article, McCoy was excluded primarily due to his shortcomings as a pass blocker. Fairly or not, it’s ultimately a big part of the site’s consideration.

Maybe McCoy can use his absence from this list as a motivational tool. It worked out pretty well for this guy, after all.


