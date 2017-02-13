LeSean McCoy calls out website for leaving him out of top 101 players list

LeSean McCoy is angry with nerds.

NFL analytics site ProFootballFocus recently released a stats-based list of the top 101 players of 2016, and the Buffalo Bills running back was excluded.

McCoy had a word for the site about that.

@PFF u guys suck … a bunch of nerds who never played a lick of football in your whole life. — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) February 13, 2017

McCoy had over 1,500 all-purpose yards and scored 14 touchdowns in 2016, but PFF’s list takes into account all aspects of football. As the site explained in a separate article, McCoy was excluded primarily due to his shortcomings as a pass blocker. Fairly or not, it’s ultimately a big part of the site’s consideration.

Maybe McCoy can use his absence from this list as a motivational tool. It worked out pretty well for this guy, after all.