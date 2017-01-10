Le’Veon Bell compares himself to Stephen Curry

Le’Veon Bell looked to a superstar in another sport as a comparison for the type of impact he’s having on the NFL.

The Steelers running back has become one of the more dangerous offensive weapons in the league. What helps him is an uncanny patience rarely seen at the position. While some running backs don’t let running lanes develop before charging into the cluttered line of scrimmage, Bell can often times be seen nearly coming to a complete stop upon approaching the line then exploding through holes created by his linemen.

Bell’s technique is one that may end up being copied, but he’s got it mastered. On his influence on the game, Bell likened what he’s doing to what Stephen Curry has done in the NBA.

Le'Veon Bell on his patience as a back… "I think I'm changing the game. In that sense, I'm what Steph Curry is to basketball." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 10, 2017

Curry is likely the best shooter any of us will ever see. His volume of shots from behind the three-point line combined with his efficiency at them has helped to change the way teams view the long range shot since it’s worth more. Of course, very few are as effective at it than Curry.

The same may soon be said about Bell, who may change the way the running back position is taught. Bell’s patience may not be able to be duplicated, like Curry’s jumper. However, if Bell continues to have success with it, there’s a good chance someone will try to figure out a version of it.

H/T CBS Sports