Le’Veon Bell fully healthy for start of training camp, but will he attend?

There has been some talk about Le’Veon Bell missing the start of training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers later this month, but that won’t be because of his health.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bell is fully recovered from groin surgery he underwent during the offseason and should be ready to practice without limitations. However, the star running back has yet to sign his franchise tender and is not under contract with the team.

Bell and the Steelers have until 4 p.m. Monday to work out a long-term extension. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, they will have to wait until after the season to negotiate a multiyear deal. Still, that does not mean Bell has to show up.

Since Bell has yet to sign his tender, he can skip training camp and mandatory meetings without penalty. The Steelers could also rescind the franchise tag and sign Bell to a one-year deal worth more than the tag would pay him, but that almost certainly isn’t going to happen.

The Steelers are reportedly motivated to sign Bell to a long-term deal, but they may wait until after the season to see how his health holds up.