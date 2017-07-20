Report: Le’Veon Bell has no plans to miss regular season games

Le’Veon Bell has yet to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there has been talk of him not showing up to training camp to showcase his displeasure. Come Week 1, however, the star running back is expected to be ready to go.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted this week that Bell plans to play a full 16-game season whether he reports for the start of camp or not. Since he is technically not under contract with the team, Bell can miss mandatory practices and meetings without having to pay a fine.

Former Steeler Ike Taylor said Wednesday that Bell wants to play paid like a No. 1 running back and a No. 2 wide receiver. He was second on the team last year with 75 catches and 616 receiving yards despite missing the first four games of the season.

“I make plays in the passing game, blocking, doing everything,” Bell said. “I’m arguably the top running back in the NFL and the No. 2 receiver on the Steelers, even though I play running back. Their career receiving total vs. mine, they don’t have more yards than me.”

Taylor believes a contract with an average annual value of $15 million would satisfy Bell, as that would pay him the franchise tag value of $12.1 million plus another $3 million to compensate him for his role as a receiver.

We have already heard some details of Pittsburgh’s offer to Bell, and it sounds like the 25-year-old is seeking more guaranteed money. He’ll likely sign the franchise tender as soon as he feels he has gotten his point across.