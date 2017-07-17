Le’Veon Bell on lack of extension: ‘I guess I just gotta get better’

Although the franchise tag will pay running back Le’Veon Bell $12.1 million in 2017, he had hoped to land a long-term extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that would have been slightly more fruitful.

That did not happen, however. Instead, despite “intense negotiations,” the two sides were unable to come to an agreement as the deadline to sign franchise players to an extension came and went. As a result, once Bell signs the franchise tender, he will play out the year and then potentially become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

While the Steelers reportedly made a “good faith” offer and say they will reengage in contract discussions next year, Bell was frustrated by the lack of an extension and took to social media to express that frustration.

I guess I just gotta get better… — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) July 17, 2017

Based on average salary, Bell will still be the highest-paid running back in the NFL when he signs his tender. The next closest are LeSean McCoy ($8 million), Johnathan Stewart ($8 million) and Doug Martin ($7.15 million).

The issue that persisted between Bell and the Steelers was that Bell wanted to be compensated as more than a running back. And given that he’s far and away the best dual threat player in the NFL, it’s not hard to understand why he sought to break that ground.

On the other hand, the Steelers had a right to be cautious considering Bell’s history with injuries and suspensions. He’s only once played a full 16-game schedule and has been suspended twice — once following an arrest with then-teammate LeGarrette Blount and once for missing a league drug test.