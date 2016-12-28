Le’Veon Bell ‘obviously’ wants to remain with Steelers

Le’Veon Bell will be a free agent after the season, but the talented running back says he wants to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell, who was voted team MVP this season, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette that he wants to keep playing for the Steelers.

“Obviously, I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler so obviously we’re going to try to do everything it takes to make that happen,” Bell told Bouchette.

Bell’s four-year rookie contract expires after the season. The Steelers opted not to renegotiate with Bell prior to the season. They will have the option of giving him the franchise tag if they are unable to sign him long-term.

The Steelers’ handling of Bell will be tricky. On one hand, Bell is an extremely talented player who has exceeded expectations on the field when healthy. He posted 11 touchdowns and over 2,100 total yards in 2014. He’s scored nine touchdowns and posted nearly 1,900 total yards this season in 12 games. But Bell has also twice been suspended for drugs and twice suffered season-ending knee injuries.

Regardless, Pittsburgh players understand the value that Bell holds for the team.

“I think they do need to do whatever they can to keep him,” Ben Roethlisberger said via Bouchette.

Bell is expected to rest on Sunday to be fresh for the playoffs. This will be his first time playing in the postseason.

A previous report said the Steelers are likely to franchise tag Bell.