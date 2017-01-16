Le’Veon Bell on the Patriots: ‘We owe those guys one’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are quite obviously looking forward to another shot at the New England Patriots.

The Steelers lost to the Patriots 27-16 on Oct. 23, but things have changed since then. Pittsburgh comes in having won their last nine consecutive games, and they haven’t forgotten what happened back in October.

“We have a little chip on our shoulders,” Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell said, via Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com. “We feel like we owe those guys one.”

The road to the Super Bowl in the AFC does typically go through New England, and teams are always looking to take them out. The Steelers will have the last chance to stop them. Given what coach Mike Tomlin said in what he thought was a private moment, it’s probably safe to say that the Patriots aren’t exactly well-liked among Steelers players, and there will be a real hunger to win this one.