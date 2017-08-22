Le’Veon Bell says he will return to Steelers on Sept. 1

One Twitter user’s fantasy football inquiry to Le’Veon Bell led to a newsworthy response on Tuesday night.

A Twitter user claiming to be a first time fantasy football participant sent a tweet to Bell asking the Steelers running back when he would be reporting to Pittsburgh.

The tweet was a shot in the dark, but Bell actually responded. He said he would return on Sept. 1.

If Bell is planning on returning to the team in September, you have to wonder what he accomplished by not reporting other than missing some of training camp. The 25-year-old is set to play under the exclusive franchise tag for the season. By not signing his tag, he was able to miss camp without being fined. But as the Steelers’ GM said, Bell was only hurting himself by skipping out on camp.

Pittsburgh opens up the season on Sept. 10 at Cleveland.