Le’Veon Bell drops Skip Bayless diss track ‘Shrimp Bayless’

Many athletes have been the subject of Skip Bayless’ trolling, but few have responded in a way that Le’Veon Bell has.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back dropped a diss track about Bayless called “Shrimp Bayless.” It’s pretty good. Take a listen:

Here’s some of what Bayless had to say about Bell on his “Undisputed” show when comparing Ezekiel Elliott to him: