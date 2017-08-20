Report: Le’Veon Bell may return to Steelers by Labor Day

Le’Veon Bell may be ending his holdout sooner rather than later, according to a report.

A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that, while Bell will not be in camp before the team’s next preseason game on Saturday, it would be a “surprise” if he is not back shortly after that, due to his love for the game.

An anonymous Steelers player agreed, saying the expectation is that Bell will return a little bit before Labor Day. In addition, the running back has been texting members of his offensive line.

There has never been any real doubt that Bell would ultimately return to the team ahead of the regular season opener. It was simply a matter of when he’d show up during the preseason, and while we still don’t know for sure, it sounds like he’s getting closer.