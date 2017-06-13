Le’Veon Bell does not show up to Steelers minicamp

Le’Veon Bell has not signed his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he probably won’t do so until the July 15 deadline to work out a long-term extension passes. In the meantime, the star running back is not showing up for work.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that Bell did not show up for the start of minicamp, which is mandatory for players who are under contract. Since Bell hasn’t signed his franchise tender, he is technically not under contract with the Steelers and cannot be fined.

Bell had groin surgery during the offseason and likely would not have been a full participant in minicamp or OTAs. The 25-year-old wants a long-term deal with the team, and Rapoport notes that he could attend minicamp later in the month if there is any momentum toward a contract agreement.

The Steelers might be content to let Bell play out the 2017 season under the franchise tag, especially with his lengthy injury history. Though Bell is one of the most important pieces of Pittsburgh’s offense, another serious injury would likely lower his value on the open market.

Bell sitting out minicamp is nothing for Steelers fans to worry about, though a training camp holdout would be a bit more significant. The former Michigan State star gave fans a scare with this tweet earlier in the offseason, but it sounds like that was just a prank.