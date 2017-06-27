Le’Veon Bell, Steelers reportedly motivated to agree on long-term deal

Le’Veon Bell is hoping for a long-term contract extension before the July 17 deadline to negotiate with franchise tagged players passes, and the Pittsburgh Steelers would like the same. However, there’s a chance Bell will have to wait at least another season to get his big deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Bell’s contract situation “could go either way.”

“Both sides have motivations to get it done, but no deal in sight now,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “A push before and at the (July 17) deadline is expected from both sides. Could go either way.”

Bell did not show up for the start of minicamp earlier this month, and that almost certainly has to do with his contract. Given the 25-year-old’s lengthy injury history, you can understand why he doesn’t want to play out another season without long-term security. By that same token, it would make sense for the Steelers to take a wait-and-see approach.

Despite missing four games last season, Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and seven rushing scores. He added another 616 yards and two touchdowns receiving. The former Michigan State star gave fans a scare with this tweet back in April, but it’s unclear how far he is willing to go to show his displeasure with his contract situation.