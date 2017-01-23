Le’Veon Bell’s tweet about Patriots from 2013 becomes very ironic

If Le’Veon Bell was confident that his team could beat the New England Patriots heading into the AFC Championship Game Sunday night, his opinion of Tom Brady must have changed at some point in the past four years.

Just months before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2013, Bell was enjoying the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The former Michigan State star sent an ironic tweet that he just deleted this past week:

For what it’s worth, the Patriots actually lost that game, 28-13. Teams have gotten the best of them in the AFC title game, but that is bound to happen when you get there almost every year.

Bell could never have predicted the future, so ripping him for sending the tweet would be absurd. But on a night where the Steelers were completely outplayed and outcoached (see: the latest flea flicker debacle), Bell’s words from four years ago rang true.

Screenshot via Off the Monster Sports