Report: Lions claim Dwight Freeney off waivers

The Detroit Lions are bolstering their pass rush for the stretch run with a possible playoff berth at stake.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Lions have claimed Dwight Freeney off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Detroit Lions claimed Dwight Freeney on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2017

The move reunites Freeney with Lions coach Jim Caldwell, who had him in Indianapolis.

Freeney’s release from Seattle was a surprise — he’d collected three sacks in four games there. With Detroit’s pass rush underwhelming — Ziggy Ansah has battled injury and the team is tied for 20th in the league in total sacks — Freeney could offer the team a boost as they look to make a playoff push.