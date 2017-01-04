Lions confirm Jim Caldwell to return for 2017 season

In an unsurprising move, the Detroit Lions confirmed Wednesday that coach Jim Caldwell will return for the 2017 season.

It will be the last year Caldwell is under contract with the team, but he has at least held on to the job for another year despite three straight losses to end the regular season.

Lions announce Jim Caldwell will be back for 2017 season. Had been trepidation on their staff despite playoff run w/ 3 straight losses — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 4, 2017

Caldwell took the Lions to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, so even with the team’s poor finish to the season, he was never likely to get the boot. There had been some quiet speculation, as there was at the same time last year, that general manager Bob Quinn might use his deep ties to the New England Patriots to get in on the Josh McDaniels market. That won’t be the case, although Caldwell is, for the moment, still looking at a lame duck season in 2017.