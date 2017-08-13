Report: Lions fear Kerry Hyder has torn Achilles’ tendon

The Detroit Lions are fearful that defensive lineman Kerry Hyder suffered a major injury on Sunday.

Hyder was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury during the first quarter of the Lions’ preseason game against the Colts. After the game, Lions head coach Jim Caldwell noted the injury was severe.

Caldwell on Kerry Hyder Jr.: "He has a significant Achilles injury" — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 13, 2017

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is fearful that Hyder suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon.

Hyder had eight sacks last season and was expected to be a big part of a Lions defense that was otherwise lacking a strong pass rush. If he is out for the season, that would leave the Lions in very bad shape when it comes to putting pressure on the quarterback.