Lions GM: ‘Long way to go’ on new contract for Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford seems a likely candidate to be the next big-name quarterback to sign a huge contract extension, but according to Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, nothing is close.

Quinn said that the two sides have a “long way to go” on the subject of a new contract, but everyone involved is optimistic that an agreement will come.

“Matt has taken this situation with his contract in stride,” Quinn said Saturday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It doesn’t bother him, it doesn’t me. I’m confident we’ll get something done. There’s a long way to go on that, but it’s good on both sides.”

Stafford will likely demand upwards of what Derek Carr received from Oakland. There has never been anything but optimism from both sides throughout the process.