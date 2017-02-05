Logan Ryan: Falcons ‘might have been afraid of losing’ as Patriots came back

New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan thinks the Atlanta Falcons may have gotten tight.

Ryan said after the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime win in Super Bowl LI that at no points were the Patriots scared to lose the game – but Atlanta might have been.

Logan Ryan: "We weren't afraid of losing this game. Atlanta might have been afraid of losing at the end." — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 6, 2017

Atlanta’s defense looked very tired, but they may ultimately have been nervous, too. It wouldn’t be surprising if their heads dropped a little bit after plays like this one. Plus, the vast majority of New England’s players had been there before, if not necessarily down by that much. They knew how to handle pressure. Atlanta’s seemed to waver and fold under it.