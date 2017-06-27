Logan Ryan pays off brother’s student loans as birthday present
Logan Ryan gave his brother just about the best present one could ask for.
Ryan, who recently signed a 3-year, $30 million free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, decided to pay off his brother’s student loans as a birthday present.
Here’s the photo and Instagram caption Ryan shared:
Surprised my big bro and paid off his student loans for his 29th Bday!! My man got accepted to college, graduated with honors, and now works as an engineer. He did everything the right way and still lives with a ridiculous amount of student loan debt.The system is broke and makes no sense!! I'm Fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him.. Love you big bro you deserve it!! #Family #FinallyFree
That’s a big fat check for $82,000. For his brother, the check is probably just as nice of a present as getting a car or something fancy like that. Now his brother is free of those daunting student debts that he otherwise could have been saddled with for years.