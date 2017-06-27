Logan Ryan pays off brother’s student loans as birthday present

Logan Ryan gave his brother just about the best present one could ask for.

Ryan, who recently signed a 3-year, $30 million free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, decided to pay off his brother’s student loans as a birthday present.

Here’s the photo and Instagram caption Ryan shared:

That’s a big fat check for $82,000. For his brother, the check is probably just as nice of a present as getting a car or something fancy like that. Now his brother is free of those daunting student debts that he otherwise could have been saddled with for years.