Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Logan Ryan pays off brother’s student loans as birthday present

June 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan gave his brother just about the best present one could ask for.

Ryan, who recently signed a 3-year, $30 million free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, decided to pay off his brother’s student loans as a birthday present.

Here’s the photo and Instagram caption Ryan shared:

That’s a big fat check for $82,000. For his brother, the check is probably just as nice of a present as getting a car or something fancy like that. Now his brother is free of those daunting student debts that he otherwise could have been saddled with for years.


Comments

