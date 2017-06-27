Report: Long-term deal between Kirk Cousins, Washington a ‘long shot’

Kirk Cousins has less than a month remaining to work out a long-term extension with Washington, and it sounds like there is a very real chance the quarterback will be playing his second consecutive season under the franchise tag.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that there has been an “improved tone” in negotiations between Cousins and the team recently but that a long-term deal is a “long shot for the time being.”

Cousins played under the franchise tag last season, and he would make $23.9 in 2017 if he does it again. Reports about whether or not he and the team are making progress on a deal have been all over the place, but even Cousins admitted that there probably wouldn’t be any real progress until the deadline is much closer.

Cousins, 28, threw for 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. You would think locking him up long-term would be a no-brainer for Washington, but at least one of the rumors we heard indicates it could be Cousins who is hesitant.