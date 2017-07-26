Lucky Whitehead reportedly claimed by Jets

Lucky Whitehead has found a new home after his controversial release from the Dallas Cowboys.

The wide receiver has been claimed on waivers by the New York Jets, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Former Cowboys' WR Lucky Whitehead got claimed on waivers by NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2017

The Jets will take all the help they can get, particularly given there is actually nothing wrong with Whitehead. He’ll probably be out with a point to prove after his controversial release from the Dallas Cowboys, and he has a chance to make his old franchise’s decision to release him look rash and silly.