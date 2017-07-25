Lucky Whitehead will not face charges, warrant was mistaken identity

The Dallas Cowboys could have a serious problem on their hands after their released Lucky Whitehead, as the wide receiver appears to have been a victim of mistaken identity.

A bizarre situation unfolded on Monday when a warrant was issued for Whitehead’s arrest after he missed a court appearance related to a June shoplifting incident. Whitehead said he had no idea what was going on, and his agent Dave Rich revealed on Tuesday that the charges have been dropped due to mistaken identity.

Per agent Dave Rich, all charges were dropped for former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead. Warrant rescinded. Cops had the wrong guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

Wow.

Police later released a statement confirming the mistake.

The statement, expressing regret, from Prince William County Police Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok on the situation surrounding Lucky Whitehead pic.twitter.com/FJcRSGilSZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

Rich said Monday that Whitehead had a plane ticket proving he wasn’t in Virginia — which is where the shoplifting incident took place — the day the crime was committed on June 22. The agent also said Whitehead never appeared in court on July 6 because he never received a citation and summons.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the team was never made aware of the incident, but that was apparently because Whitehead didn’t do anything wrong. The Cowboys decided to release the 24-year-old before having all of the information, and now Whitehead could have a legitimate case to file a grievance.

Whitehead, who made headlines last week for a bizarre Instagram post about his dog, has played primarily on special teams in Dallas and caught just nine passes last season. The Cowboys reportedly did not get their paperwork in on time to release him Monday, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the situation going forward.