Lucky Whitehead released by Cowboys amid arrest controversy

Lucky Whitehead has endured a tumultuous day that now sees him released by the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Cowboys informed Whitehead Monday night that they have released him.

And.. the #Cowboys informed Lucky Whitehead they cut him. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

The news comes hours after TMZ Sports reported that an arrest warrant was issued to Whitehead for his failure to appear in court earlier this month regarding a shoplifting arrest from June.

But based on what Whitehead’s attorney says, the special teamer may have a legit grievance with the club for releasing him based on the arrest report.

Spoke with agent Dave Rich, who represents #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead. He tells me his client was NOT in VA the time of alleged incident — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

The alleged theft occurred per police on 6/22 at 1:30 am. But #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead’s only flew to Dulles at 7:20 am 6 hours LATER. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

One reason #Cowboys, Whitehead, his agent, no one knew of the arrest — Whitehead claims it wasn’t him. I’ve seen the flight records to show — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2017

Whitehead and his attorney need to get to the bottom of this to try and clear things up. The 25-year-old has mostly contributed to the Cowboys the past two seasons as a punt and kick returner.