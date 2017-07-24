Ad Unit
Lucky Whitehead released by Cowboys amid arrest controversy

July 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Lucky Whitehead has endured a tumultuous day that now sees him released by the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Cowboys informed Whitehead Monday night that they have released him.

The news comes hours after TMZ Sports reported that an arrest warrant was issued to Whitehead for his failure to appear in court earlier this month regarding a shoplifting arrest from June.

But based on what Whitehead’s attorney says, the special teamer may have a legit grievance with the club for releasing him based on the arrest report.

Whitehead and his attorney need to get to the bottom of this to try and clear things up. The 25-year-old has mostly contributed to the Cowboys the past two seasons as a punt and kick returner.


