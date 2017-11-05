Luke Kuechly bloodied during win over Falcons
Luke Kuechly took a bit of a beating in his Carolina Panthers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
FOX showed the Panthers linebacker bleeding from his nose during the fourth quarter of the game, which Carolina won 20-17.
Luke Kuechly, Football Guy. #ATLvsCAR pic.twitter.com/ak8ktv6m0n
— Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) November 5, 2017
It’s unclear when Kuechly got hurt, but the shots were shown after Atlanta scored a touchdown to make it 20-17. Kuechly, who suffered a concussion earlier this season, had 11 tackles in the game.