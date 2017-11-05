Luke Kuechly bloodied during win over Falcons

Luke Kuechly took a bit of a beating in his Carolina Panthers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

FOX showed the Panthers linebacker bleeding from his nose during the fourth quarter of the game, which Carolina won 20-17.

It’s unclear when Kuechly got hurt, but the shots were shown after Atlanta scored a touchdown to make it 20-17. Kuechly, who suffered a concussion earlier this season, had 11 tackles in the game.